• BLOOD DRIVE: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold an American Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, June 27 at its Social Hall from 12:30-5:30 p.m. The Hall is located at 325 E. Vine St. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter kofcren to schedule an appointment.

• CAR SEAT CLINIC: The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department will hold a free car seat safety clinic by Franciscan Health on Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the fire station. A certified car seat technician will be on hand to help. It is for Indiana residents only and by appointment only. Qualified families may receive a free car seat. Child must be in vehicle for the clinic. Register online at FranciscanHealth.org.

Tags