• MEMORY GARDENS CLEANUP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer began Monday, Oct. 4 All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed at graves sites seven days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 18. Grave blankets will be allowed after the ground has frost. For more information or to request special exceptions, call (219) 866-5125.
• RECOVERY HOUSE BANQUET: The Jasper County Recovery House Banquet will be held at the First Church in Wheatfield on Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets are $20 for individuals and the dinner is open to sponsorships. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to order tickets, call (574) 326-6358.
• CHILI SUPPER: The Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church will host a chili supper on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-7 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. There is no charge for the meal but free-will donations would be appreciated.
• REMINGTON PARK BOARD: The Remington Park Board meeting scheduled for Oct. 14 is canceled. Instead, the park board will meet on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m., EST, at the Remington Town Hall at 24 S. Indiana St.
• HOLIDAY SHOP & STROLL: The Rensselaer Holiday Shop and Stroll will be held in November. It will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The Shop and Stroll will continue Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nine retail stores in downtown Rensselaer and the outer region will participate in this year’s event. They will celebrate the holiday season with discounts and promotions.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• BREAKFAST AT K OF C: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold an end-of-the-month breakfast at its Hall on Sunday, Oct. 31 beginning at 8 a.m. Food will be served until 11:30 a.m. and there will be dine in or carry-out. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, call the K of C at 866-9938.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.