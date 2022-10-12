• TRUNK OR TREAT: Rensselaer Care Center will host a truck-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Vehicles will be parked in the front visitor parking lot of the Care Center. Each vehicle is responsible for handing out candy and the center encourages those who participate to decorate the trunk of your vehicle. If any business or organization wishes to participate or donate candy, contact Jessica Bach by Monday, Oct. 10 at 219-866-4181.

• FUN WALK: The Remington-Wolcott Community Development Committee (RWCDO) has scheduled a 5K and 1-mile fun walk at the Remington Town Park for Saturday, Nov. 12. Registration is set for 8 a.m., EST, with the 5K to start around 9 a.m. The entry is $20 and all proceeds go to the Tri-County backpack program. To register online, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/pack-the-pantry-5k-1-mile-fun-run-tickets-417127257857.

