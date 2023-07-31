• ART & VINTAGE MARKET: Fairchild House will hold an art and vintage market event on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairchild House in DeMotte. It will feature local artists and vintage vendors and a tour will be provided of the historic property and artist studios. Food will be available also.

• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.

