• EASTER EGG HUNT: The Wheatfield American Legion will hold an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16 beginning at 10 a.m. Sign up is set for 9-10 a.m. with the hunt to begin at 10 a.m. rain, snow or shine. For more information, contact Glenn at (219) 688-5856.
• BLOOD DRIVE: The Remington Apostolic Church will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, April 1 from 2-6 p.m., EST. Blood will be drawn in the church’s Fellowship Hall.
• CRAFT SHOW: The Dandelion Spring Craft Show is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. The event is sponsored by the Jasper County Fair Association and admission is free. Breakfast and lunch will be served. For more information, contact Judy Chernowsky at (219) 964-5683 or jcchernowsky@gmail.com.
• DRAINAGE BOARD: The Jasper County Drainage Board will meet on Monday, April 4 at 1 p.m., CST, at the Jasper County Health Department building on 910 S. Sparling Ave. in Rensselaer.
• RENSSELAER BZA: The Rensselaer Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, April 14 at 6 p.m. to discuss a conditional use request from Appleseed Childhood Education. Appleseed officials are requesting a conditional use to operate a day car center, child or adult day care center at 1102 E. Grace St. It is in a B-2 (regional business) zoning district.
• EASTER EGG HUNT: The Rensselaer Lions Club will hold its annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 9 at Brookside Park. The hunt will begin at 1 p.m. for age groups 2 years old, 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old and 9-10 years old. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance. Donations of non-perishable food items for the food pantry will be taken on site also.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, April 11 at 6 p.m. in the DeMotte Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• CEMETERY CLEAN-UP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer recently underwent clean-up work. All decorations were removed and new decorations may be placed May 27, 2022, the Friday before Memorial Day. If you have any questions or to request special exceptions, please call 219-866-5125.
• FISH FRY: The Knights of Columbus Hall in Rensselaer will hold at fish fry on Friday, April 1 from 5-7 p.m. The hall is located at 325 E. Vine St. This is a dine-in or carry-out event.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule Feb. 22, March 8 (annual meeting at Embers Venue), April 26, May 24, June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include April 14, June 9, Aug. 11 (tabletop exercise), Oct. 13 and Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• SPRING SOCIAL: The 19th annual St. Augustine School Spring Social will be held on Saturday, April 30 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. This year the school will be honoring the Class of 1972. The event, which will include a buffet with live music, a cash bar and auctions/raffles, is open to anyone ages 21 and over who would like to support St. A School and its mission of providing quality Catholic education. A portion of the proceeds from the year’s event will be used to upgrade the school’s playground. For more information or to request an invitation, contact the school at SASpringSocial@gmail.com. Invitations will be mailed in February.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.