• 5K COLOR RUN: SBlended Nutrition will sponsor a Hawaiian Luau 5K Color Run on Saturday, July 22 to kick off Art Week in downtown Rensselaer. Registration will open at 7 a.m. with the race to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The final day to register to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and swag bag is July 14. Art Week is set to run July 24-29.

• ART CAMP: Registration continues for Prairie Arts Council’s Art Camp, which will be held the week of July 17-21. There will be art workshops for all ages and individuals will work with pottery, paint, poetry, tie-dye, jewelry, glass and more. It is open to anyone in Rensselaer, Wheatfield and the surrounding region. Call 219-866-5278 for more information or email pacrensselaer@gmail.com.

Tags