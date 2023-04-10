• RECYCLING DAY: Saturday, April 22 is Electronics Recycling Day in Jasper County. Residents can bring their unwanted electronics to two locations, including the Jasper County Highway Department/DeMotte Annex at 11850 North 500 West in DeMotte (behind the Face Center) and the Rensselaer Street Department at 820 E. Walnut St. This will be a drive-through event, which will be held rain or shine.

• TREE PLANTING: The Rensselaer Urban Forestry Council will honor Arbor Day by planting a tree at the Rensselaer Primary School on Friday, April 28 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.