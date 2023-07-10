• 5K COLOR RUN: SBlended Nutrition will sponsor a Hawaiian Luau 5K Color Run on Saturday, July 22 to kick off Art Week in downtown Rensselaer. Registration will open at 7 a.m. with the race to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The final day to register to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and swag bag is July 14. Art Week is set to run July 24-29.

• RECIPES WANTED: The Jasper County Fair Association is asking residents to send their favorite recipes to its 100th anniversary celebration cookbook. Everyone is welcome to enter and all entries are due by Dec. 31, 2023. Only 3-4 entires per person and everyone will have one ore more published. Send email to jcfacookbook@gmail.com. or mail physical copies to Tania Northup/JCFA Cookbook, PO Box 372, Remington, IN 47977.

