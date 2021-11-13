• TURKEY DINNER: St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rensselaer will hold its annual turkey dinner on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 5-7 p.m. This will be a drive-through only event. The church is located at 704 E. Grace St.
• NEWTON COUNTY REMC MEETING: The Newton County REMC will hold its annual meeting of members virtually on Thursday, Dec. 2 beginning at 10 a.m., CST. Go to the website at www.newtoncountyremc.com and click on Annual Meeting Link to join. Officers and employees will give reports of the past year’s business and an election for four directors will be held.
• CONCERT IN WHEATFIELD: The Ball Brothers will make a stop at the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Wheatfield on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. The brothers will perform “music that spans the generations” during their Christmas concert. The church is located at 11549 49 South in Wheatfield and all are welcome to attend.
• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a pork chop dinner on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 5-7 p.m. Dine in or carry out by calling 866-9938. The K of C building is located at 325 E. Vine St.
• OPEN SWIM: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be hold open swims throughout the winter beginning Dec. 6 from 6-7:30 p.m. The cost is $3 per person each night. Here is this year’s schedule: Dec. 13 … Dec. 20 … Dec. 27 … Jan. 3 … Jan. 10 … Jan. 17 (weather make-up day; if no school, no open swim) … Jan. 24 … Jan. 31 … Feb. 7 … Feb. 14 (Off, no school)… Feb. 21 … Feb. 28 (Off, home swim meet) … March 7 … March 14. If school is not in session or let out early, open swim will be canceled.
• MEMORY GARDENS CLEANUP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer began Monday, Oct. 4 All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed at graves sites seven days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 18. Grave blankets will be allowed after the ground has frost. For more information or to request special exceptions, call (219) 866-5125.
• HOLIDAY SHOP & STROLL: The Rensselaer Holiday Shop and Stroll will be held in November. It will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The Shop and Stroll will continue Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nine retail stores in downtown Rensselaer and the outer region will participate in this year’s event. They will celebrate the holiday season with discounts and promotions.
• SELFIES WITH SANTA: Santa Claus will visit the DeMotte American Legion Post 440 on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Besides a photo opportunity with Santa, there will be refreshments and cookies. Children will receive a small gift bag. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 440, this is a free event.
• COOKIE DONATIONS: The DeMotte American Legion Auxiliary Unit 440 is planning a Cookies with Santa event on Saturday, Dec. 11. The group is asking for cookie donations to be dropped off at the DeMotte American Legion Post 440 lounge on Wednesday, Dec. 8 from 12-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 10 from 2-8 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.