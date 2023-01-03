• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show through Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night. Drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.
• WINDMILL MEETING: The Remington Town Council will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19 to seek input on allowing or denying windmills within the town’s buffer zone. The meeting will be held at the Tobias Room of the Remington Library at 105 N. Ohio St., with the start time scheduled for 6 p.m., EST.
• TRIP FUNDRAISER: Students at Rensselaer Central will be holding a fundraising dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21 with proceeds to be used for their visit to Spain and Portugal next year. Food will be available for purchase from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 at the door for children under age 7 and $8 for adults. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and desserts.
• TCSC TOWN HALL MEETINGS: The Tri-County School Corporation will hold a pair of town hall meetings in the new year to discuss a renewal of the 2017 referendum to supplement educational funding. The meetings are open to parents, students, staff, community members, residents and business owners, with the first meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m., EST, in the high school auditorium. A second meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., EST. For more information, contact the school corporation at tcreferendum2023@gmail.com.
• OPEN SWIM AT RCHS: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be open for local residents who want to get in a few laps over the winter months. The cost is $3 per person and the pool will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Jan. 9, Monday, Jan. 23, Monday, Jan. 30, Monday, Feb. 6, Monday, Feb. 13, Monday, Feb. 27, Monday, March 6 and Monday, March 20.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.