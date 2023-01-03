• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show through Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night. Drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.

• WINDMILL MEETING: The Remington Town Council will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19 to seek input on allowing or denying windmills within the town’s buffer zone. The meeting will be held at the Tobias Room of the Remington Library at 105 N. Ohio St., with the start time scheduled for 6 p.m., EST.

