Rensselaer, IN (47978)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.