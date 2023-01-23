• BLOOD DRIVE: St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer will hold an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, Jan. 27 from 2-6 p.m. The church is located a 704 E. Grace St.

• SUPPORTING TEEN MISSION: Teen Mission in Rensselaer will hold a fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 27 at Main Street Bakery in Rensselaer. Members of the group will grill pork burgers supplied by Culp Family Farms from 4:30-6:30 p.m., with proceeds to support Teen Mission. Burgers cost $5 each and this will be a drive-through event.

