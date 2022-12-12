• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show through Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night. Drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.

• FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL: Trinity United Methodist Church in Rensselaer is inviting community residents to visit the church on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, for a free Christmas dinner drive-thru. Contact the church to reserve your meal ahead of time by calling 219-866-7271.

