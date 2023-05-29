• CAR SHOW IN WHEATFIELD: The Jasper County Veterans Council will hold its eighth annual car show on Saturday, June 10 on the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 grounds. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and craft vendor space is available. There is a $20 entry fee for each vehicle and dash plaques will be issued to the first 75 vehicles. There will also be goody bags and awards will be presented, with judging to be done by representatives of the DeMotte, Remington, Rensselaer and Wheatfield Legions. The event will also feature a gun raffle and beer inside the Legion Hall. For more information, contact Pat Donnelly at 219-866-4901 or Alan Kunzman at 219-798-4383.
• MONON FOODFEST: The Monon Foodfest will the held in downtown Monon on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., EST. It will feature food, crafts, games, music, a bounce house, a petting zoo, pony rides, a dunk tank, car show and a beer and wine garden. The annual firemen’s breakfast at the fire station will kick off the event at 7 a.m., with food served until 10 a.m.
• OPEN DAIRY BEEF SHOW: The Jasper County Fairgrounds will host a Jasper County Dairy Beef Open Show on Saturday, July 1 beginning at 10 a.m., CST. Josh Streitmatter will serve as judge. Entry fees for the event, which is being organized by the Cavalier Clovers 4-H Club, is $20 pre-show by June 20 and $25 on the day of the show. The showmanship portion of the event is $5 per person. For more information, contact Amy Woods at 219-863-0871.
• REMINGTON COUNCIL: The Remington Town Council will meet on Monday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m., EST, at the Remington Depot at 16 E. South Railroad St. in Remington.
• JC RETIRED IRON AUCTION: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for its annual fundraising auction. It will be held on June 17 at the county fairgrounds. For more information, contact Jim at 219-869-2869.
• REMINGTON PARK BOARD: The Remington Park Board will meet Thursday, June 8 at 5:30 p.m., EST, for a budget work session. The board will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., EST, on the same night at the Remington Town Hall at 24 S. Indiana St. in Remington.
• FAIR LOGO CONTEST: A contest to create a logo for the 100th anniversary of the Jasper County Fair is currently underway. The fair will be celebrating 100 years in 2024 and members of the community are invited to participate in the contest. There is no entry fee and only one entry design submission per contestant will be allowed. Each entry must include “Jasper County,” “Rensselaer, IN,” and the centenary year of “1924-2024.” Entries must be submitted at jcfalogo@icloud.com with “Subject Logo” attached. No entries will be accepted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Messenger. The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023. Designs will be judged according to originality, visibility (is it eye-catching and visible from a distance?), feasibility (must be easy to reproduce) and incorporates the words as shown above as well as the “1924-2024” time stamp. The winner will receive a t-shirt and entry for one into a grandstand event at this year’s upcoming fair. For more information, email jcfalogo@icloud.com.
• 100TH CELEBRATION OF THE FAIR: JCFA’s 100-year committee is also taking donations for the the fair’s centenary in 2024. Anyone with photos, trophies, memorabilia or items pertaining to the last 100 years of the fair can donate or lend those items for display by the association. All items will be accounted four and returned to the owner if desired. For more information, contact Suzanne Frey at jcfa100collections@gmail.com.
• LEPC MEETING SCHEDULE: The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet six times throughout the year, with the first date set for Feb. 9, 2023 via Zoom. The committee will meet on June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m., CST, each day via Zoom. Access information through Zoom will be supplied as meeting dates draw near.
• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.