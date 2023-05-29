• CAR SHOW IN WHEATFIELD: The Jasper County Veterans Council will hold its eighth annual car show on Saturday, June 10 on the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 grounds. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and craft vendor space is available. There is a $20 entry fee for each vehicle and dash plaques will be issued to the first 75 vehicles. There will also be goody bags and awards will be presented, with judging to be done by representatives of the DeMotte, Remington, Rensselaer and Wheatfield Legions. The event will also feature a gun raffle and beer inside the Legion Hall. For more information, contact Pat Donnelly at 219-866-4901 or Alan Kunzman at 219-798-4383.

• MONON FOODFEST: The Monon Foodfest will the held in downtown Monon on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., EST. It will feature food, crafts, games, music, a bounce house, a petting zoo, pony rides, a dunk tank, car show and a beer and wine garden. The annual firemen’s breakfast at the fire station will kick off the event at 7 a.m., with food served until 10 a.m.

