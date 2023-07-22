• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• ART IN THE ALLEY: The Prairie Art Council’s Art in the Alley event will be held Saturday, July 29 at Foundation Park in Rensselaer. The park is located on the former Monnett Elementary School site at 615 W. Grove St. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature live music, art battle, art fair, games and prizes, tie dye, make-n-take art and more. There will be a number of art and food vendors on site as well.
• T.O.P.S. MEETINGS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) meets every Thursday afternoon from 3:45-5 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s conference room. All ages are welcome.
• JCEDO GOLF OUTING: The Jasper County Economic Development Organization will host its annual golf outing on Aug. 30 at Sandy Pines Golf Course in DeMotte. The outing will begin with a shot-gun start at 1 p.m. A dinner and JCEDO’s annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m.
• PICNIC LUNCH: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will hold a picnic lunch for the community at Rensselaer’s No. 2 Solar Park at the end of Franklin Street. Two representatives from Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) will be on hand to present interesting information about the park while those in attendance enjoy a picnic lunch under a tent. Tours will be available after lunch and those planning to attend should wear comfortable walking shoes.
K OF C BREAKFAST: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold its end-of-the-month breakfast on Sunday, July 31 at the K of C Hall at 325 E. Vine St. in Rensselaer. It is all-you-can-eat for one price and carry-outs will be available. Breakfast will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. This is a free-will offering event.
• RECIPES WANTED: The Jasper County Fair Association is asking residents to send their favorite recipes to its 100th anniversary celebration cookbook. Everyone is welcome to enter and all entries are due by Dec. 31, 2023. Only 3-4 entires per person and everyone will have one ore more published. Send email to jcfacookbook@gmail.com. or mail physical copies to Tania Northup/JCFA Cookbook, PO Box 372, Remington, IN 47977.
• FAIR LOGO CONTEST: A contest to create a logo for the 100th anniversary of the Jasper County Fair is currently underway. The fair will be celebrating 100 years in 2024 and members of the community are invited to participate in the contest. There is no entry fee and only one entry design submission per contestant will be allowed. Each entry must include “Jasper County,” “Rensselaer, IN,” and the centenary year of “1924-2024.” Entries must be submitted at jcfalogo@icloud.com with “Subject Logo” attached. No entries will be accepted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Messenger. The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023. Designs will be judged according to originality, visibility (is it eye-catching and visible from a distance?), feasibility (must be easy to reproduce) and incorporates the words as shown above as well as the “1924-2024” time stamp. The winner will receive a t-shirt and entry for one into a grandstand event at this year’s upcoming fair. For more information, email jcfalogo@icloud.com.
• 100TH CELEBRATION OF THE FAIR: JCFA’s 100-year committee is also taking donations for the the fair’s centenary in 2024. Anyone with photos, trophies, memorabilia or items pertaining to the last 100 years of the fair can donate or lend those items for display by the association. All items will be accounted four and returned to the owner if desired. For more information, contact Suzanne Frey at jcfa100collections@gmail.com.
• LEPC MEETING SCHEDULE: The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet six times throughout the year, with the first date set for Feb. 9, 2023 via Zoom. The committee will meet on June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m., CST, each day via Zoom. Access information through Zoom will be supplied as meeting dates draw near.
• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.