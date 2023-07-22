• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.

• ART IN THE ALLEY: The Prairie Art Council’s Art in the Alley event will be held Saturday, July 29 at Foundation Park in Rensselaer. The park is located on the former Monnett Elementary School site at 615 W. Grove St. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature live music, art battle, art fair, games and prizes, tie dye, make-n-take art and more. There will be a number of art and food vendors on site as well.

