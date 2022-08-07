• CHAMBER GOLF OUTING: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will hold a golf outing on Friday, Aug. 19 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course in Rensselaer. Lunch and registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a shotgun start set for 12 p.m. Membership to the Chamber is not required to participate.

• MOBILE PANTRY: The Food Finder Food Bank, Inc., will bring a Mobile Pantry truck to Fountain Stone Theaters in Rensselaer on Friday, Aug. 19 beginning at 10 a.m., CST. Food will be distributed via a drive-thru format and clients are asked to remain in their vehicles. No one is to arrive prior to 9:30 a.m. The theater is located at 1276 St. Gasper Drive. The mobile pantry is sponsored by Franciscan Health.

