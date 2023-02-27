• DINNER FUNDRAISER: The Trailblazers 4-H Club Tack Auction and Chicken Noodle Dinner will be held Sunday, March 5 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the public auction to commence at 1 p.m. That auction will be followed by a tack auction, with Brian McDaniel serving as auctioneer. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Trailblazers club. The general auction will include a variety of items, while the tack auction will include saddles, bridles and many kinds of tack and horse-related items. Food and drink concessions will be available for purchase throughout the day. Presale dinner tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Tickets at the door are $9 for adults and $6 for kids. Carry-outs will be available.

• MEMORY GARDENS SPRING CLEANING: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer will begin spring cleaning on Monday March 6. All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day. If you have any questions or to request special exceptions, please call 219-866-5125.

Tags

Trending Food Videos