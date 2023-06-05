• CAR SHOW IN WHEATFIELD: The Jasper County Veterans Council will hold its eighth annual car show on Saturday, June 10 on the Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 grounds. It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food and craft vendor space is available. There is a $20 entry fee for each vehicle and dash plaques will be issued to the first 75 vehicles. There will also be goody bags and awards will be presented, with judging to be done by representatives of the DeMotte, Remington, Rensselaer and Wheatfield Legions. The event will also feature a gun raffle and beer inside the Legion Hall. For more information, contact Pat Donnelly at 219-866-4901 or Alan Kunzman at 219-798-4383.

• BATTLE OF THE BANDS: Spencer Park in DeMotte will serve as the site for a Battle of the Bands event on Saturday, June 10. The first band will go on at 1 p.m., CST. The event is sponsored by the Jasper County Arbor of Gleaner Life Insurance Society.

