• BLOOD DRIVE: The American Red Cross will be sponsoring a blood drive at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Rensselaer on Friday, May 26 from 2-6 p.m., CST. The church is located at 704. E. Grace St.

• Memorial Day SERVICE: Jasper County Judge John D. Potter will serve as guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the DeMotte’s American Legion on Monday, May 28 at 11 a.m. A 21-gun salute to honor all veterans will be held following the ceremony at the Legion. Members of the community are invited to attend.

