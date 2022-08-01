• BLOOD DRIVE: The Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall in Remington will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 5 between 2-6 p.m., EST. The hall is located inside the Apostolic Christian Church on 16448 S. US 231 in Remington.

• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.

