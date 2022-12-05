• KNIGHTSGIVING: The community is invited to join Knights of Columbus members for “Knightsgiving” for a free breakfast meal at the K of C Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8-11:30 a.m. In the spirit of this giving season, K of C will provide scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, milk, juice, coffee and hot chocolate at no cost. Dine in or carry-out.

• CHILI DINNER: The Future Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) at West Central High School is holding a chili and baked potato dinner on Tuesday, Dec. 13 before the Lady Trojans' junior varsity and varsity basketball games with North White. Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m., EST, in the cafeteria and carry-outs are available. For more information, contact sthilges@wcsc.k12.in.us or kjackson@wcsc.k12.in.us. Dinner includes a bowl of chili, baked potato with the fixings, a dessert and a drink. Proceeds will used for FCCLA's local community service projects and state and national competitions.

