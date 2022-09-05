• COAT DRIVE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce is collecting coats through September as part of its fourth annual Coat Drive. Please drop off donations at the Cornerstone Real Estate Office at 20 W. Washington St. now through Sept. 30.

• CAR SHOW: The Wheatfield American Legion Post 406 will hold a cars show on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Legion Hall, located at 17758 N. 80 W. In Wheatfield,. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the top 25 vehicles to receive trophies and the first 50 to receive dash plaques. There will also be specialty awards such as Commander’s Choice, Best Jeep, Best Tractor, Son of American Legion Choice, etc. Craft vendors will also be on hand and a DJ will provide music in the Legion hall. Prior to the show, the Mason’s Pancake Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. at the hall.

