• MAYORAL DEBATE: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will host a mayoral debate between current mayor Steve Wood and challenger Jeff Phillips at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. Mike Ruble will serve as moderator and the event is open to the public. Refreshments will be served and the chamber is asking the community to submit debate questions.
• DISCOVERY HOUSE BANQUET: The Jasper County Recovery House banquet will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 at the First Church in Wheatfield. It will be held from 5-8 p.m.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. to discuss its budget. It will be held at the Wheatfield Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• SJC HOMECOMING: The 2023 Saint Joseph’s College Homecoming event for alumni will be held Sept. 15-16. The weekend will kick off with a golf outing on Sept. 15. A Mass of Remembrance and the SJC alumni baseball game will be held Saturday. The campus will also host Calumet College of Saint Joseph vs. IU-South Bend on Saturday. There will be a beer garden as well as food. Keep up to date on event times on the SJC Alumni Association Facebook page.
• FALL SHRED DAY: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will be holding a fall shred day at the Jasper County Highway Garage on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Huthe Thompson, Jasper County REMC, Kentland Bank, the Rensselaer Republican and Shorty’s Marathon/BP is co-sponsoring the event, which gives businesses and residents a professional, secure, cross-cut shred of their documents on site. Paper clips and staples will not have to be removed. No X-ray films will be accepted. The cost is $5 per box.
• ART & VINTAGE MARKET: Fairchild House will hold an art and vintage market event on Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairchild House in DeMotte. It will feature local artists and vintage vendors and a tour will be provided of the historic property and artist studios. Food will be available also.
• FALL BINGO: The Jasper County Fair Association will hold fall bingo on the following dates: Sunday, Sept. 17; Sunday, Oct. 22; and Sunday, Nov. 5. You must be 18 years of age to attend or play. Proceeds will be used for Jasper County Fair improvements. Tickets are $30 at the door or $26 in advance. Contact Marsha at Campbell Printing or mail to Fair Board, PO Box 238, Rensselaer, IN 47978.
• FAIR OAKS HARVEST SEASON: Fair Oaks Farms has released its Harvest Season schedule. The market is now open, Applefest is Sept. 16-17, the pumpkin patch will open mid-September, Octoberfest is Sept. 30, Pumpkinfest is Oct. 14 and the Halloween Trail will open Oct. 28.
• CLASS REUNION: The Rensselaer High School Class of 1963 will hold a 60th class reunion on Sept. 9 at Curtis Creek Golf Course. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. with a chicken meal to be served for $15 per person. Contact Shirley Babcock at babcockshirley@yahoo.com or 765-463-3726 or 765-543-1325 by Sept. 1 if you plan to attend.
• RECIPES WANTED: The Jasper County Fair Association is asking residents to send their favorite recipes to its 100th anniversary celebration cookbook. Everyone is welcome to enter and all entries are due by Dec. 31, 2023. Only 3-4 entires per person and everyone will have one ore more published. Send email to jcfacookbook@gmail.com. or mail physical copies to Tania Northup/JCFA Cookbook, PO Box 372, Remington, IN 47977.
• FAIR LOGO CONTEST: A contest to create a logo for the 100th anniversary of the Jasper County Fair is currently underway. The fair will be celebrating 100 years in 2024 and members of the community are invited to participate in the contest. There is no entry fee and only one entry design submission per contestant will be allowed. Each entry must include “Jasper County,” “Rensselaer, IN,” and the centenary year of “1924-2024.” Entries must be submitted at jcfalogo@icloud.com with “Subject Logo” attached. No entries will be accepted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Messenger. The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023. Designs will be judged according to originality, visibility (is it eye-catching and visible from a distance?), feasibility (must be easy to reproduce) and incorporates the words as shown above as well as the “1924-2024” time stamp. The winner will receive a t-shirt and entry for one into a grandstand event at this year’s upcoming fair. For more information, email jcfalogo@icloud.com.
• T.O.P.S. MEETINGS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) meets every Thursday afternoon from 3:45-5 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s conference room. All ages are welcome.
• 100TH CELEBRATION OF THE FAIR: JCFA’s 100-year committee is also taking donations for the the fair’s centenary in 2024. Anyone with photos, trophies, memorabilia or items pertaining to the last 100 years of the fair can donate or lend those items for display by the association. All items will be accounted four and returned to the owner if desired. For more information, contact Suzanne Frey at jcfa100collections@gmail.com.
• LEPC MEETING SCHEDULE: The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet six times throughout the year, with the first date set for Feb. 9, 2023 via Zoom. The committee will meet on Aug. 10, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m., CST, each day via Zoom. Access information through Zoom will be supplied as meeting dates draw near.
• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.