• RECYCLING DAY: Saturday, April 22 is Electronics Recycling Day in Jasper County. Residents can bring their unwanted electronics to two locations, including the Jasper County Highway Department/DeMotte Annex at 11850 North 500 West in DeMotte (behind the Face Center) and the Rensselaer Street Department at 820 E. Walnut St. This will be a drive-through event, which will be held rain or shine.

• MEMORY GARDENS SPRING CLEANING: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer began spring cleaning on Monday March 6. All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed May 26, the Friday before Memorial Day.  If you have any questions or to request special exceptions, please call 219-866-5125.

