• 5K COLOR RUN: SBlended Nutrition will sponsor a Hawaiian Luau 5K Color Run on Saturday, July 22 to kick off Art Week in downtown Rensselaer. Registration will open at 7 a.m. with the race to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The final day to register to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and swag bag is July 14. Art Week is set to run July 24-29.
• HELICOPTER RIDES: Venture Helicopters will provide helicopter rides for a fee on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the Jasper County Airport. Call the airport (219-866-2100) for more information.
• LOSS OF A SPOUSE: The GracePoint Resource Center in Rensselaer will hold a free Loss of a Spouse seminar on Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30-7 p.m. You can attend online or in person. Call 219-866-0740 for more information.
• LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Friday, July 28 at 2 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room to review 2024 budget recommendations. Meetings are open to the public.
• RECIPES WANTED: The Jasper County Fair Association is asking residents to send their favorite recipes to its 100th anniversary celebration cookbook. Everyone is welcome to enter and all entries are due by Dec. 31, 2023. Only 3-4 entires per person and everyone will have one ore more published. Send email to jcfacookbook@gmail.com. or mail physical copies to Tania Northup/JCFA Cookbook, PO Box 372, Remington, IN 47977.
• KID’S NIGHT: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce will hold Kids Night at the Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, July 25 from 5-7 p.m. It will be held at the county employee parking lot at the corner of Harrison and Cullen Streets due to reconstruction plans on the brick street at Harrison. Local business and organizations will provide games, food and giveaways, all free of charge.
• VENDOR CALL-OUT: Art in the Alley organizers are in need of artists and vendors for its July 29 event. The event, which is sponsored by the Prairie Arts Council, will be held at Foundation Park on 615 W. Grove St. in Rensselaer. Contact the PAC for more information or go to the PAC Facebook page for an application. Registration ends on July 6 at noon.
• FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL: Fountain Stone Theater held its first movie as part of its annual free Family Film Festival on Thursday, June 8. This year’s festival schedule will also feature Puss In Boots: The Last Wish (July 27). Doors open at 10 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. show. Concession specials will be available each day.
• FLAG FOOTBALL CAMP: The Rensselaer Central sixth annual Bomber Flag Football Skills Camp will be held July 24 on the RCHS practice field. It Is open to all students entering grades 2-5 and the middle school and high school coaching staffs will be conducting the camp. Times will be 4-5:30 p.m. for incoming second- and third-graders and 5-6:30 p.m. for incoming fourth- and fifth-graders. The cost of the camp is $30 and each camper will receive a t-shirt as well as be recognized at a home varsity football game in the fall. Register the day of the camp or send a registration form that was distributed to schools.
• FAIR LOGO CONTEST: A contest to create a logo for the 100th anniversary of the Jasper County Fair is currently underway. The fair will be celebrating 100 years in 2024 and members of the community are invited to participate in the contest. There is no entry fee and only one entry design submission per contestant will be allowed. Each entry must include “Jasper County,” “Rensselaer, IN,” and the centenary year of “1924-2024.” Entries must be submitted at jcfalogo@icloud.com with “Subject Logo” attached. No entries will be accepted through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Messenger. The deadline for submission is July 1, 2023. Designs will be judged according to originality, visibility (is it eye-catching and visible from a distance?), feasibility (must be easy to reproduce) and incorporates the words as shown above as well as the “1924-2024” time stamp. The winner will receive a t-shirt and entry for one into a grandstand event at this year’s upcoming fair. For more information, email jcfalogo@icloud.com.
• 100TH CELEBRATION OF THE FAIR: JCFA’s 100-year committee is also taking donations for the the fair’s centenary in 2024. Anyone with photos, trophies, memorabilia or items pertaining to the last 100 years of the fair can donate or lend those items for display by the association. All items will be accounted four and returned to the owner if desired. For more information, contact Suzanne Frey at jcfa100collections@gmail.com.
• LEPC MEETING SCHEDULE: The Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet six times throughout the year, with the first date set for Feb. 9, 2023 via Zoom. The committee will meet on June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m., CST, each day via Zoom. Access information through Zoom will be supplied as meeting dates draw near.
• GOLF CARTS REGISTRATION: The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is accepting applications to register ATV and golf carts so they may be operated on county roads. The new ATV/golf cart ordinance and registration form can be found at www.jaspercountypolice.com. Once the registration form is completed and the $25 fee has been collected at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Annex in DeMotte or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department in Rensselaer, drivers will then receive a registration sticker to operate their cart on county roads. This registration will work for the remainder of the year and the entire 2023 calendar year. As a reminder, the ATV registered with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office must still be registered with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to operate on roadways.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.