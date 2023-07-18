• 5K COLOR RUN: SBlended Nutrition will sponsor a Hawaiian Luau 5K Color Run on Saturday, July 22 to kick off Art Week in downtown Rensselaer. Registration will open at 7 a.m. with the race to begin at 8 a.m., CST. The final day to register to guarantee receiving a t-shirt and swag bag is July 14. Art Week is set to run July 24-29.

• HELICOPTER RIDES: Venture Helicopters will provide helicopter rides for a fee on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22 at the Jasper County Airport. Call the airport (219-866-2100) for more information.

