• WINDMILL MEETING: The Remington Town Council will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19 to seek input on allowing or denying windmills within the town’s buffer zone. The meeting will be held at the Tobias Room of the Remington Library at 105 N. Ohio St., with the start time scheduled for 6 p.m., EST.

• FISH FRY: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a fish fry on Friday, Jan. 13 from 5-7 p.m., CST, at the K of C Hall. Dine in or carry out. Call 219-866-9938 for more information.

