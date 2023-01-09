• WINDMILL MEETING: The Remington Town Council will hold a town hall meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19 to seek input on allowing or denying windmills within the town’s buffer zone. The meeting will be held at the Tobias Room of the Remington Library at 105 N. Ohio St., with the start time scheduled for 6 p.m., EST.
• FISH FRY: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a fish fry on Friday, Jan. 13 from 5-7 p.m., CST, at the K of C Hall. Dine in or carry out. Call 219-866-9938 for more information.
• TRIP FUNDRAISER: Students at Rensselaer Central will be holding a fundraising dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21 with proceeds to be used for their visit to Spain and Portugal next year. Food will be available for purchase from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 at the door for children under age 7 and $8 for adults. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and desserts.
• MOBILE PANTRY: Grace Fellowship Church in DeMotte will be the site of a Mobile Pantry on Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m., CST (11 a.m., EST). Sponsored by Franciscan Health, this will be a drive-through event with food distributed while you stay sitting in your vehicle. People are asked to not arrive prior to 9:30 a.m., CST (10:30 a.m., EST).
• TCSC TOWN HALL MEETINGS: The Tri-County School Corporation will hold a pair of town hall meetings in the new year to discuss a renewal of the 2017 referendum to supplement educational funding. The meetings are open to parents, students, staff, community members, residents and business owners, with the first meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m., EST, in the high school auditorium. A second meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., EST. For more information, contact the school corporation at tcreferendum2023@gmail.com.
• MINI-CHEER CAMP: The Rensselaer Central High School cheer program will hold a mini-cheer camp on Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at the RCHS gym. Check in will start at 11 a.m. and the cost is $25 which includes a Cheer Camp t-shirt and pizza for dinner. Participants will perform at halftime of the junior varsity boys’ basketball game later that evening. Campers should wear black shorts or black athletic pants, Bomber Spirit t-shirt, tennis shoes and have their hair up if able to do so. Deadline for registration is Friday, Jan. 13. Late registrations are not guaranteed a t-shirt and there are no refunds after the deadline date. For more information, contact RCHS cheer coach Natalie Herre at nmherre2015@gmail.com.
• PORK CHOP DINNER: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold a pork chop dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the K of C Hall. The is a ticketed event fundraiser for the Confirmation Class, so purchase your tickets ahead of time at 219-866-9938. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m., CST.
• MOBILE PANTRY: Brushwood Methodist Church in Rensselaer will be the site of a Mobile Pantry on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m., CST (11 a.m., EST). Sponsored by Anthem, this will be a drive-through event with food distributed while you stay sitting in your vehicle. People are asked to not arrive prior to 9:30 a.m., CST (10:30 a.m., EST).
• OPEN SWIM AT RCHS: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be open for local residents who want to get in a few laps over the winter months. The cost is $3 per person and the pool will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Jan. 23, Monday, Jan. 30, Monday, Feb. 6, Monday, Feb. 13, Monday, Feb. 27, Monday, March 6 and Monday, March 20.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• AYCE BREAKFAST: The Knights of Columbus in Rensselaer will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 8-11:30 a.m., CST, at the K of C Hall. Dine in or carry out. This is a free-will offering meal.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.