• MASS VACCINATIONS: The Indiana Department of Health will be offering a drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on May 25, 26 and 27 for first shots at the First Church in Wheatfield on U.S. 231 & State Road 10 near the Family Express. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This site will be offering the PFIZER vaccine. The dates for the second vaccine are tentatively scheduled for June 22, 23 and 24 at the same location. You can go online to ourshot.in.gov to schedule your appointment or just drive-thru any of the above dates without an appointment. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved under the EUA for 12+ and we are encouraging all 12+ patients to take advantage of this drive-thru prior to the fall school year. Please note that just as with other routine immunizations, consent will be given by the parent or guardian at registration, so providers do not need proof of the child’s age to confirm eligibility. An adult MUST accompany any minor ages 12-17 years old to his or her vaccination appointment. Please take advantage of this massive drive-thru opportunity so your child is fully vaccinated prior to the fall 2021-2022 school year. Please keep in mind with 6th-graders and seniors needing shots prior to the fall school year, they will need to wait 2 weeks in between the Covid-19 vaccine and any other vaccines needed for your child.
• BINGO: The Jasper County Fair Association will hold a bingo event on Sunday, May 23 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., CST, with bingo to begin at 2 p.m. Please purchase your tickets in advance by contacting Marsha at Campbell’s Printing in Rensselaer. Due to the uncertain COVID situation, the association will not be serving any food. Bottled water will be available for each bingo player. Please purchase your tickets early so that it can be determined how many chairs/tables will ne needed for proper social distancing. Current COVID rules will be followed.
• FREE FLIGHTS: The EAA Chapter 67 of Noblesville, Indiana, will hold a Young Eagles Rally on June 5 at the Jasper County Airport. Free flights for kids aged 8-17 years old will be conducted beginning at 10 a.m., CST.
• AUCTION ITEMS NEEDED: The Jasper County Retired Iron Club is currently looking for farm-related items for their annual fundraiser auction on June 19, 2021. Contact Jim Lanoue at 866-5970 or Steve Shide at 863-5681.
• CHAMBER GOLF OUTING: The annual Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce golf outing will be held Friday, May 21 at the Curtis Creek Golf Course. Lunch and registration will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., CST, with a shotgun start set for 12 p.m., CST. Membership is not required to participate. For more information about registration or sponsorship opportunities, email the chamber at infor@rensselaerchamber.com. The chamber’s number is (219) 866-8223.
• JCPL APPOINTMENTS: Jasper County Public Library is now offering appointments outside of its normal public hours for high risk and vulnerable individuals. This is done by appointment only. Normal business hours for all three branches are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. High risk and vulnerable individuals are considered those 65 and over, and those who have underlying medical conditions. Curbside service is still available at all locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact your local library: Rensselaer Library (219) 866-5881, DeMotte Library (219) 987-2221, Wheatfield Library (219) 956-3774.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.