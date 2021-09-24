• DRAINAGE BOARD: The Jasper County Drainage Board will meet on Monday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m., CST, at the CASA meeting room on 910 S. Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. in the Rensselaer Library’s meeting room. Meetings are open to the public.
• MEMORY GARDENS CLEANUP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer will begin fall cleaning on Monday, Oct. 4 All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed at graves sites seven days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 18. Grave blankets will be allowed after the ground has frost. For more information or to request special exceptions, call (219) 866-5125.
• BLOOD DRIVE REMINGTON: The Remington Apostolic Christian Church will hold a Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Oct. 1 in the Fellowship Hall. The drive will run from 2-6 p.m., EST.
WEED WRANGLE: The Jasper/Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area will hold a Weed Wrangle on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m., CST. The event will be held at the fish and wildlife area’s shooting range at 3500 E. 850 N. In Wheatfield. Participants are asked to wear closed-top shoes and long pants. Also bring your own gloves, water, snacks, sunscreen, bug spray, etc.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.