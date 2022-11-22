• KNIGHTSGIVING: The community is invited to join Knights of Columbus members for “Knightsgiving” for a free breakfast meal at the K of C Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8-11:30 a.m. In the spirit of this giving season, K of C will provide scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, milk, juice, coffee and hot chocolate at no cost. Dine in or carry-out.

• HOLIDAY TREE TRAIL: The Rensselaer Parks Department will host its annual Holiday Tree Trail at Potawatomi Park on Dec. 3 through Jan. 2. Christmas trees at the park will be decorated by organizations, businesses and individuals and the public is invited to vote for their favorite tree by placing a non-perishable food item under the tree of their choice from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 3. All food items will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer.

