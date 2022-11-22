• KNIGHTSGIVING: The community is invited to join Knights of Columbus members for “Knightsgiving” for a free breakfast meal at the K of C Hall on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 8-11:30 a.m. In the spirit of this giving season, K of C will provide scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, milk, juice, coffee and hot chocolate at no cost. Dine in or carry-out.
• HOLIDAY TREE TRAIL: The Rensselaer Parks Department will host its annual Holiday Tree Trail at Potawatomi Park on Dec. 3 through Jan. 2. Christmas trees at the park will be decorated by organizations, businesses and individuals and the public is invited to vote for their favorite tree by placing a non-perishable food item under the tree of their choice from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 3. All food items will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer.
• DON’T HAVE TO EAT ALONE: Rensselaer American Legion Post 29 will hold its 34th annual “You Don’t Have To Eat Alone Thanksgiving Dinner” on Thursday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Legion hall. Dine-in or carry-out meals will be available and deliveries will also be available to the homebound in the Rensselaer area by calling 219-866-7003. The Legion is located at 1565 N. McKinley Ave. All free will donations will be accepted. Contact Judy Black at 219-819-0595 if you wish to donate.
• CHEESE SALE: The Rensselaer Lions Club’s annual Cheese Sale is underway. Blocks of Baby Swiss and Mild Cheddar cheese are $10 each. Call Lions’ members Ed (219-866-5623), Jerry (219-869-8533) or Bob (219-819-6200) to order your cheese. Help the Lions Club help others.
• WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA: National Wreaths Across America Day is set for Dec. 17 in Rensselaer. The General Van Rensselaer Chapter is asking that residents and businesses sponsor a wreath which will be placed on a veteran’s grave this December in the Rensselaer area.
• CHAMBER EVENTS: The Greater Rensselaer Chamber of Commerce released dates for its events this fall and winter, including the Rensselaer Shop and Stroll on Nov. 10-12, the Chamber Christmas Parade through downtown Rensselaer on Saturday, Dec. 3 and the Chamber’s annual meeting and awards night is set for Tuesday, Dec. 6 at eMbers.
• JCSWCD MEETINGS: The Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) hosts monthly board meetings the fourth Tuesday of every month, unless otherwise noted. Meetings are held at the SWCD Education Building at the Jasper County Fairgrounds and start at 3 p.m., CST. These meetings are open to the public. The 2022 meeting schedule includes Nov. 22, and Dec. 13. Keep up to date with events and current programs by following us on Facebook or visiting jaspercountyswcd.org
• EMERGENCY PLANNING: The Jasper County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) held its first meeting on Feb. 10 via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., CST. Dates for other meetings include Dec. 8. Meeting times will be decided later. Zoom access information to follow as meetings draw near. The public is invited to attend virtually.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.