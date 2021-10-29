• CHICKEN NOODLE DINNER: On Nov. 7, BUMC will hold its annual chicken noodle dinner at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is carry-out only. The cost is $10 for adults while kids 10 and under are $5 each.
• REMINGTON PARKS: The Remington Park Board will meet on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Remington Town Hall, located at 24 S. Indiana St. in Remington.
• OPEN HOUSE DOWNTOWN: Land Title Agency will hold a fall open house on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 209 W. Washington St. in Rensselaer. The open house will run from 2-5:30 p.m. Come meet the new owners of Land Title Agency and enjoy hors d’oeuvres, enter a raffle and learn about office changes.
• LIBRARY BOARD: The Jasper County Library Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 8 in the Rensselaer Library’s Meeting Room at 6 p.m., CST. Meetings are open to the public.
• MEMORY GARDENS CLEANUP: Memory Gardens Cemetery of Rensselaer began Monday, Oct. 4 All decorations will be removed. New decorations may be placed at graves sites seven days before Thanksgiving on Nov. 18. Grave blankets will be allowed after the ground has frost. For more information or to request special exceptions, call (219) 866-5125.
• RECOVERY HOUSE BANQUET: The Jasper County Recovery House Banquet will be held at the First Church in Wheatfield on Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets are $20 for individuals and the dinner is open to sponsorships. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to order tickets, call (574) 326-6358.
• PAC HOLIDAY SHOW: The Prairie Art Council’s 27th annual Holiday Art Show and Sale will be held on Nov. 12-13 at the Carnegie Center. A members-only show will be held on Friday, Nov. 12 from 5-6 p.m. with the show open to the public from 6-8 p.m. Saturday’s show will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will be a baked potato bar provided by the Jasper County Art League on both days.
• CHILI SUPPER: The Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church will host a chili supper on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5-7 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall. There is no charge for the meal but free-will donations would be appreciated.
• HOLIDAY SHOP & STROLL: The Rensselaer Holiday Shop and Stroll will be held in November. It will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The Shop and Stroll will continue Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nine retail stores in downtown Rensselaer and the outer region will participate in this year’s event. They will celebrate the holiday season with discounts and promotions.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• LEPC MEETING DATES: The Local Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC) has released its 2021 schedule. The next meeting will be held June 10 with a Tabletop Exercise with time and location to be announced (depends on COVID situation). Access information will be available on the Jasper County website as meeting dates draw near. Other dates to remember include Aug. 12 with time and location to TBD … Oct. 14 with time and location TBD and Dec. 9 with time and location TBD.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.