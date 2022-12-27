• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show through Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night. Drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.
• DRAINAGE BOARD MEETS: The Jasper County Drainage Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m., CST, at the Jasper County Health Department/CASA meeting room on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.
• TRIP FUNDRAISER: Students at Rensselaer Central will be holding a fundraising dinner on Saturday, Jan. 21 with proceeds to be used for their visit to Spain and Portugal next year. Food will be available for purchase from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and the cost is $5 at the door for children under age 7 and $8 for adults. The menu includes chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls and desserts.
• TCSC TOWN HALL MEETINGS: The Tri-County School Corporation will hold a pair of town hall meetings in the new year to discuss a renewal of the 2017 referendum to supplement educational funding. The meetings are open to parents, students, staff, community members, residents and business owners, with the first meeting set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6 p.m., EST, in the high school auditorium. A second meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m., EST. For more information, contact the school corporation at tcreferendum2023@gmail.com.
• OPEN SWIM AT RCHS: The Rensselaer Central High School pool will be open for local residents who want to get in a few laps over the winter months. The cost is $3 per person and the pool will be open from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Jan. 9, Monday, Jan. 23, Monday, Jan. 30, Monday, Feb. 6, Monday, Feb. 13, Monday, Feb. 27, Monday, March 6 and Monday, March 20.
• BOARD OF FINANCE: The Jasper County Board of Finance will meet in the Commissioners’ Room of the county courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:45 a.m., CST. The board will review the 2022 investment report, adopt the investment policy for 2023 and reorganize for the new year.
• HOLIDAY TREE TRAIL: The Rensselaer Parks Department will host its annual Holiday Tree Trail at Potawatomi Park through Jan. 2. Christmas trees at the park will be decorated by organizations, businesses and individuals and the public is invited to vote for their favorite tree by placing a non-perishable food item under the tree of their choice from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 3. All food items will be donated to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in Rensselaer.
• NEW GALLERY HOURS: The Lilian Fendig Gallery and Prairie Arts Council office will have new hours. The gallery and office will be open Tuesdays from 12-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. For more information, contact the PAC office at (219) 866-5278.
• MEALS-ON-WHEELS: Meals-On-Wheels low-cost home-delivered meals are now available in Jasper and Newton counties. For more information or to order meal delivery, call (219) 756-3663 or on the web at mownwi.org.
• BE A FIREFIGHTER: The Rensselaer Fire Department Is currently taking applications for volunteer firefighters. No experience is necessary to apply. The department will provide all training and PPE for free. You must be at least 19 years of age, live within six miles of the city limits and have the time to be a dedicated individual. Applications can be picked up at the first station from Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: The Narcotics Anonymous Support Group will meet on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Nazarene Church Fellowship Hall in Rensselaer. This is a closed meeting. The time is now to listen and share your experiences, strengths and hopes. The group helps people with life’s problems and additions one day at a time.
• BIRTHRIGHT OF RENSSELAER: Birthright of Rensselaer is open at normal capacity at 331 S. College Avenue. The hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Curbside service is still available. For more information, call 866-4555.
• 500 CLUB ENROLLMENT: The Rensselaer 500 Club, Rensselaer’s only Athletic Booster Club, is holding a membership drive. The cost is $60 per year and semi-annual cash drawings are held for cash prizes of $500. Your membership helps support Rensselaer high school and middle school teams, St. Augustine teams, RBI Baseball, SJC Youth Soccer League, Youth Basketball, Summer Swim Team, Pop Warner and more. The club benefits all Rensselaer athletes ages 3-18. For more information or to sign up, go to rensselaer500club@yahoo.com. Also visit the club’s Facebook page.