• FIRST CHURCH CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW: The First Church in Wheatfield will hold a Christmas Light Show through Jan. 6 between 5-10 p.m. each night. Drive into the church’s north parking lot, tune your car radio to 87.9 FM and enjoy 40 minutes of your favorite Christmas music coordinated with lights.

• DRAINAGE BOARD MEETS: The Jasper County Drainage Board will meet on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m., CST, at the Jasper County Health Department/CASA meeting room on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.

Trending Food Videos