• RECYCLING DAY: Saturday, April 22 is Electronics Recycling Day in Jasper County. Residents can bring their unwanted electronics to two locations, including the Jasper County Highway Department/DeMotte Annex at 11850 North 500 West in DeMotte (behind the Face Center) and the Rensselaer Street Department at 820 E. Walnut St. This will be a drive-through event, which will be held rain or shine.

• FISH FRY: The Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-through fish fry on Saturday, April 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Station 1 at 91 N. Bierma Street. The meal will be provided by Dan’s Fish Fry Service consisting of Alaskan Pollock, potato salad, cole slaw and roll. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for kids 12 and under.