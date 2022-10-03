• TRUNK OR TREAT: Rensselaer Care Center will host a truck-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m. Vehicles will be parked in the front visitor parking lot of the Care Center. Each vehicle is responsible for handing out candy and the center encourages those who participate to decorate the trunk of your vehicle. If any business or organization wishes to participate or donate candy, contact Jessica Bach by Monday, Oct. 10 at 219-866-4181.

• FISH FRY: The Virgie Christian Church will hold a fish fry on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4-7 p.m. in the church’s fellowship hall. The church is located at County Road 700 West and County Road 700 North in Virgie. Proceeds from the meal will be used for the church’s missions program. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and kids under 5 can eat for free.

