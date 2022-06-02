Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — To qualify for inclusion on the Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Local students earning spots on the list include Rachel Akers, Abigail Bennett, Abby Ebbens, Elizabeth Eenigenburg, Elyse Eenigenburg, Katelyn Porte, Morgan Schaafsma and Abigail Stegenga of DeMotte; Eden Priest of Hebron; and Lindsay Zeldenrust of Wheatfield.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Additionally, Olivet offers online graduate and continuing studies programs with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.
Geleott named to DePauw Univ. Spring Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE — Aidan Geleott, of Rensselaer, has been named to DePauw University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Congratulations on this well-earned achievement!
Founded in 1837, DePauw University is a top-ranked, 100% residential, private liberal arts university in Greencastle, Ind. Through its College of Liberal Arts and School of Music, DePauw provides highly personalized education in small classes, with 95% of its graduates employed or in graduate school within six months of graduation. DePauw is ranked 5th for study abroad, and 80% of students receive academic credit for off-campus study, including internships, independent projects and service work.
Hoffman completes
Trine University degree
ANGOLA — Bridget Hoffman of Wheatfield completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the spring 2022 semester.
Hoffman earned a degree in Biology and Forensic Science at Trine.
She also earned Dean’s List recognition for the spring term. To earn Dean’s List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III.
Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre main campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, and Phoenix, Arizona, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.