RENSSELAER — Despite frigid weather conditions, hundreds of kids lined up to participate in the Lions Club’s annual Easter egg hunt at Brookside Park on Saturday, April 9.
Kids were split into five age groups as they chased down eggs placed around a shelter on the south side of the park and on the former football/soccer field to the west.
Besides candy, the eggs were filled with tickets with numbers that corresponded with Easter baskets and other prizes.
Easter basket winners included Millie Chernowski, Ryley Beechin, Canidyn Stoker, Remi Murphy, Charlotte Hernandez, Bryer Dowell, Hudson Floyd, Cole Thomas, Luciana Hernandez, Parker Floyd, Kayden Laffoon, Cale Clouse, Rylee Devries, Zoey Rippe, Larissa Tracy, Miranda Thomas, Kobey Evan, Maddy Neely, Rosalyn Neely, Corinne Galvan, Brayleigh Black and Gracie Chamber.
The Lions Club would like to thank its sponsors for their donations that help make the event possible. Club members would also like to thank the Parr Panthers 4-H club for helping to stuff the eggs, and to the Easter Bunny and everyone else who volunteered their time today. The Good Samaritan Food Pantry also wishes to thank those who brought donations to the event.
Sponsors included Shorty’s Marathon, Auto Works, A New Beginning Hair Salon, Arni’s, Alliance Bank, Auto Zone, Brookside Florist, Brown’s Garden and Floral Shoppe, Campbell Printing Co., Ci Insurance, Cornerstone Real Estate Agency, Dairy Queen, Fenwick Farms Brewing Co., First Merchants Bank, Janet’s Kitchen, Kem’s Hardware and Lumber, Law Office of Riley and Ahler, Kentland Bank, Mayor Steve Wood, NAPA Auto Parts, Pizza King, Rensselaer Monuments, Rensselaer Republican, Rule Auto Care, Smith Farm Stores, Steve’s Specialized Services, The Station at Embers, Steinke Funeral Home, Strack and Van Til, Wagner Lumber and WLQI.