DeMOTTE — The Jasper County Trails Club is a public nonprofit group whose goal is to have trails in the county that will connect communities and give people a safe place to walk, run or ride bicycles.
It meets once a month at one of the county libraries and had a meeting on July 17 at the DeMotte Library.
At June’s meeting, the club had Mitch Barloga of the Northern Indiana Regional Plan Commission as the guest speaker. Barloga has been helping communities in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties build trails for 20 years. He is also the president of the Greenways Foundation of Indiana, which teaches people about non-motorized transportation.
He told the group that in 2012 the National Parks Service surveyed Jasper County for areas where trails could be built and that plan was “put on a shelf” until the Jasper County Trails Club came along.
Michelle Lagestee, who leads the club, said the group thought the study done by the National Parks Service was lost in the fire that burned through the Jasper County Economic Development office, along with the entire mall complex in Rensselaer, but the new Jasper County Economic Development Organization Director Sara DeYoung found it and the group is looking at it for ideas.
For many years, after the advent of the automobile, everything was built for a car.
“Now we’re going back,” Barloga said, “but you have your work cut out for you.
“It took a bit longer, but we’re here now,” he said.
He said it took 15 years to build a trail in Michigan City. Lagestee said she had been working with Barloga to bring him to speak to the club for about a year and they finally connected. He has built more trails than anyone else in the state.
The club is looking for more people to get involved in the program. Members are also reaching out to landowners looking for areas where people can walk away from roads as well as working with town officials.
One of the club’s focus areas is connecting the Kankakee Valley intermediate, middle and high schools with safe space away or along from State Rd. 10. Club members have to talk to the Indiana Department of Transportation about that. They have also discussed joining DeMotte and Wheatfield by trail.
Most trails are built along abandoned railways, but there are none in northern Jasper, so the group has to come up with a better plan. At the meeting, they talked about building a trail along an active rail line.
Barloga said it can be done, but the railroad company has to agree and barriers placed between the rails and the trail.
Lagestee said, “We feel it’s important to have spaces here before subdivisions go up. You have to have places ahead of time.”
Barloga said when new subdivisions are planned, they should plan for green spaces that can connect the communities for trails. It is much easier to have trails when they are planned before construction even begins. He told the group there are 190 miles of trails in Indiana.
“Groups like yours make a difference,” he said.
He said in surveys of home buyers, trails are their second choice after highway access. Property values increase along trail corridors.
“The benefits are enormous,” he told them.
“We have preliminary plans and we’re looking to the future,” Lagestee said.
Eventually, they would like to have trails linking major areas in the county, including dairies and other places of interest.
The Jasper County Trails Club has a Facebook page and YouTube. They are a volunteer group and are looking for people to join them.
“We’re a work in progress,” Lagestee said. “It’s exciting. We can see a vision for it and want others to see the vision too.”