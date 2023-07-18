Jasper County Trails Club

The Jasper County Trails Club is planning trails for northern Jasper County for bike riders, walkers and joggers.

DeMOTTE — The Jasper County Trails Club is a public nonprofit group whose goal is to have trails in the county that will connect communities and give people a safe place to walk, run or ride bicycles.

It meets once a month at one of the county libraries and had a meeting on July 17 at the DeMotte Library.

