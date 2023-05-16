Click It

RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department is joining agencies from across the state to urge drivers to buckle up during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement eff01i.

The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 15 to June 4, 2023. The overtime patrols are funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) with grants administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI).

