RENSSELER — Rain made for a sloppy Clean-Up Week in Rensselaer last week, but city employees were able to pick up and discard over nearly 250 tons of debris.
Eighteen employees pooled together to pick up 194.1 tons of trash, 16.35 tons of brush and 38.35 tons of yard waste. They also filled 11 gaylords with electronics that weighed nearly 2.5 tons.
The city picked up 11 loads of scrap metal and 83 tires.
In a related matter, the Rensselaer Police Department tagged 37 vehicles for abandonment, with four of those vehicles being towed, said RPD chief Matt Anderson.
Anderson also announced that longtime RPD dispatcher, Arin Denton, was recently named the 2021 Dispatcher of the Year by the Indiana EMS Association.
Denton was presented an award during a ceremony in Indianapolis on May 7.
“Arin was not only recognized for her dispatching performance,” the EMS Association said, “but for what she does outside of her job description. She is a certified car seat technician who assists in showing how to properly install car seats for new parents. She is a certified forensic interviewer who assists in interviewing children who are victims of sexual assault.”
Anderson added that Denton recently accepted a position at the Jasper County Courthouse and will resign as dispatcher after over a decade of service. City officials gave Anderson their approval to begin searching for a replacement immediately.