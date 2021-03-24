RENSSELAER — Families can accumulate quite a bit of junk and clutter in two years.
Fortunately for residents of Rensselaer, city employees will begin collecting old furniture, household fixtures and other trash for free during Clean-Up Week on May 3-7 this spring.
The COVID pandemic forced the city to cancel last year’s clean-up effort and residents kept their clutter in the back or sides of their homes. Some homes are in dire need of collection, the council said.
At the Monday, March 22, meeting, the city council announced it will hold clean-up week after a two-year hiatus.
It will occur just days after the city’s town-wide garage sale event, which is scheduled for Saturday, May 1. Those who plan to participate can be put on a map for a fee.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department.
School board appointment
Just weeks after Rensselaer townships announced it will seek a school board member to replace Ed Lane, whose term ends in July, the city council said it is accepting applications to fill a school board seat soon to be vacated by Chris Phillips.
Phillips’ term will also end this summer. Lane represents District 4.
The council appoints three of the seven board members, with four appointed by township trustees.
Rensselaer residents interested in serving as a school board member for a four-year term are asked to submit an application by April 26. An interview process will follow with an appointment set for late May, said council member George Cover.
Councilman Ernest Watson said he would like to see school board members appointed through a city election. It is believed Rensselaer is one of six cities — Valparaiso is another — that has some members of its school board appointed by the city council.
However, Cover said township trustees have opposed the idea of an election in the past.
“The thought is good,” he said. “We just don’t know how it will get done.”
If anyone is interested in the District 4 school board spot, trustees are asking applications to submit a letter of intent along with a short resume by March 27. All applicants must reside in District 4, which is located outside the city limits, east of U.S. 231 and south of State Road 114.
Addresses may be obtained by contacting one of the following trustees:
- Margaret Miller, Newton Township, 866-5473
- Dain Hayworth, Marion Township, 866-7740
- Sandy Putt, Jordan Township, 866-7227
- Richard Bozell, Barkley Township, 866-8991
- Becky Brandenburg, Hanging Grove Township, 253-7300
- Dave Webb, Milroy Township, 866-5397
- Nicole Davis, Union Township, 866-2299
Interviews for those submitting applications will be held in April.