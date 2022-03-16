RENSSELAER — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the City of Rensselaer will bring back Clean-Up Week on May 2-6.
The week will follow the citywide garage sale day on April 30. It, too, was postponed the past two years due to the COVID outbreak.
Clean-up week trash will occur on your normal trash day pick-up. Residents will not be allowed free pick-ups after their regular trash day.
The following is a list of items the city will not pick up at any time: general contractor materials, propane tanks or any type of fuel tanks, oil of any type and red or pink garbage bags.
The city will pick up appliances and tires for a fee. All appliances, including AC units, are $10 per appliance and tires will be billed as follows: $10 for car tires, $15 for large tires and $25 for tractor tires.
For more information on clean-up week, contact the street department at (219) 866-7833.
Proceeds from the citywide sale will go towards the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department. A fee will be charged for residents wishing to be included on a citywide map that will be distributed on April 30.
In other city news, Fenwick Farms Brewing Company in downtown Rensselaer was given permission by the Rensselaer City Council to close two rows of parking in the municipal parking lot to the west of the business for a construction project. The project is expected to last two weeks.
Greyhound Bus has informed the city that it is pleased with its bus stop on Kellner Boulevard near the yet-to-be developed Filson Park location. The bus service has had 19 pick-ups and drop-offs since starting a route in Rensselaer in February. City employee Kevin Cochran said Rensselaer residents have purchased ride tickets to Louisville, Kentucky; Little Rock, Arkansas; Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, among other locations. The bus makes stops at 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day.