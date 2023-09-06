RENSSELAER — Five seniors will compete for Rensselaer Central High School’s Homecoming queen title on Friday night.
Grace Healey, Cadence Manns, Ary Nelson, Emma Sinn or Josie Zacher will be fitted with a crown at halftime of the Bombers’ football game with Twin Lakes. Last year’s queen, 2022 graduate Solcy Sanchez, is expected to be on hand to crown the winner.
Here is a brief biography on each of this year’s candidates;
GRACE HEALEY is the daughter of Chad and Chris Healey. She will be escorted at the event by Kadyn Rowland, the son of Jenny Spillers.
Healey has been a member of the Lady Bombers’ soccer team for four years, including one year as captain, and track for four years. She is a four-year member of the Community Service Club, three years with the Sunshine Society, two years with Sigma di Gamma (including one year as secretary/treasurer), two years with the Spanish Quiz Bowl team and a leader with the Bomb Squad.
She plans on attending IUI in Indianapolis where she will major in Biology with a pre-physician assistant emphasis. “Then I plan on going to physical assistant school to get my master’s degree. I then hope to move to Michigan and live near the lake with my future husband and two golden retrievers and travel the world with them.”
CADENCE MANNS is the daughter of Amanda and Derek Manns and will be escorted to the football field by Jace O’Neil, the son of Brad and Ashley O’Neil.
Manns has played basketball at RCHS for four years, is a four-year member of the tennis team, two years with volleyball, two years on the soccer team, four years as a member of the Sunshine Society committee, two years on the Community Service Club and a year with BPA.
A lover of art and math, Manns plans “to go to IU and major in exterior and interior design and minor in architecture. After college I want to start my own business building and designing houses.”
ARY NELSON is the daughter of Jamie Nelson and will walk arm-in-arm at Homecoming with Colton Metzger, the son of Austin and Stacy Metzger.
Nelson has participated in a multitude of extra-curricular activities and sports at RCHS, including four years with Fellowship of Christian Students, four years on the student council (include two years as president and two as vice president), four years with the Community Service Club, four years with Sigma di Gamma, four years with Sunshine Society, five years as a Learn To Swim instructor, two years as a member of the National Honor Society (including one year as president), a member of the Kids’ Camp staff for four years, swimming 11 years, baseball manager four years, three years with volleyball, a one-year stint as a cross country manager as well as serving as a member of the Bomb Squad.
Nelson plans to attend Rose-Hulman University upon graduation where she will major in engineering physics with a minor in Spanish. She will continue to compete in swimming at the college level.
“Once I graduate, I will live in a cottage with my husband and our five dogs,” she added.
EMMA SINN is the daughter of Jason and Kate Sinn and will walk at Homecoming with escort Brayden Mushett, the son of Brad Mushett.
Sinn is a three-year member of the volleyball team as well as a four-year participant with the track and field team. She played soccer one year, served three years with the Community Service Club, three years with the Sunshine Society, one year with Sigma di Gamma and is a two-year member of the National Honor Society.
She plans to get a degree in elementary education after graduation.
“I am unsure where at yet,” she said. “Then I hope to come back to Rensselaer and get married to my future husband.”
JOSIE ZACHER is the daughter of David and Natalie Zacher and will be escorted at Homecoming by Cade Rivera, the son of David and Kristy Rivera.
She is a two-year member of the Bombers’ golf team, three years with the Sunshine Society, four years with choir (attending several ISSMA competitions and vocal jazz competitions), two years with the Drama Club and a year with the Bomb Squad. She loves traveling, baking and spending time with her dogs Jack, Sophie and Daisy.
She is undecided on her college choice, but plans to study secondary education either in Social Studies or Special Education.
“After college, I hope to start my teaching career, find a husband and start my family,” she said.