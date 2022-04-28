RENSSELAER — Sell your trash for cash or leave it on the edge of your property and let the City of Rensselaer pick it up.
Those are the options homeowners face this weekend with the city sponsoring a citywide garage sale on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 7:30 a.m. Many sales will continue through 3-4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Some sellers are expected to sprinkle their garages and yards with items as early as Friday morning.
A garage sale map can be picked up at various locations throughout the city. To reserve space on the map, sellers had to pay a fee and those fees will be donated to the Rensselaer Fire Department, which is sponsoring the event.
Once all attempts to sell off your stuff are exhausted, you can leave items at the edge of your front lawn for Clean-Up Week, which is set for May 2-6.
All forms of trash — excluding general contractor materials, propane tanks or any type of fuel tanks, oil of any type and red or pink garbage bags — will be collected by the city free of charge. Tires will be picked up for a fee.
Items should be placed near the street on your normal trash pick-up day.
The city also reminded the public of its open house on Friday, April 29 at the gas department on 706 N. Cullen St. near the railroad tracks. The open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with food and drinks to be provided.
Rensselaer will also hold its annual company picnic on Saturday, Aug. 13 and city employees asked the city council if they could take $1,500 from the public relations fund for the purchase of food and drink. Council members approved the request and also gave $500 from the PR fund to the Little Cousin Jasper Festival scholarship program.
Meanwhile, the city council also approved 12 tax abatement requests from six local businesses for real and personal property, including ConAgra, Indiana Municipal Power Agency or IMPA, Indiana Facemask, American Melt Blown Filtration, Gold Bond (formerly National Gypsum) and Genova Plastics.
According to Jasper County Economic Development Organization Executive Director Stephen Eastridge, the 12 active abatements resulted in 180 jobs created, 373 jobs retained and “just over $41 million has been invested as a result of the abatements,” he said.
Eastridge provided metrics on each abatement — which allows for a reduction or exemption in the amount of tax that a business would normally have to pay — to council members at the Monday, April 25 council meeting. Each company was required to fill out a CF-1 form, which must then be filed with the county assessor’s office by May 15.
The forms, which include information about the business as well as itemized requirements such as how many employees they have and how much they are paid, are filed each year for the length of the abatement for real and personal properties. These forms are often used to demonstrate the value a business has contributed to the county.
Eastridge said the 12 active abatements are from companies who have reached or exceeded what they promised in order to receive an abatement.
In other news, the council approved an amendment to the 2022 salaries and wages ordinance that provides a $13 hourly wage for summer and part-time help hired by city departments.