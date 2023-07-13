RENSSELAER — The structural stabilization of a brick wall along Van Rensselaer St. has become a concern for one local business owner as well as city officials recently.
The wall that rests on the north side of an alley that separates Unique Finds from the old City Office & Pub building has had bricks loosened by semi trailers that use the narrow alley for deliveries to local businesses.
A couple of weeks ago, one such semi making a delivery bashed into the corner of the wall, causing over $4,000 worth of damage. The company that owns the truck has agreed to pay for the repair, but it continues to be a problem, city officials said.
At Monday night’s meeting, building commissioner Josh Davis asked for city council’s permission to close the eastern half of the alley, limiting access to city vehicles. This will force semis to exit the west end of the alley, which allows more room to maneuver.
Davis recommends closing a 150-foot section of the alley, which can be used by pedestrians and city utility vehicles only. Temporary bollards will be placed at the east end to limit access to the alley.
Street department project coordinator Jerry Lockridge said when cars park at angles near the east entrance of the alley, it becomes nearly impossible for semi drivers to safety maneuver their trailers.
It will likely become an even bigger issue when the city’s brick street project is complete, Lockridge added. Engineering designs call for parallel parking on the west side of the street with angled parking on the east side near the courthouse when construction begins in the fall.
The council voted 4-0 to approve Davis’s recommendation.
Police chief Matt Anderson said this year’s Cruise Night was “a little busier” than normal, with a number of citations issued.
“It’s not like it was 15 years ago, when it used to be like a war zone,” he said. “It wasn’t anything like that, but it kept us pretty busy.”
Anderson’s department also fielded a number of complaints about fireworks before and during Fourth of July celebrations. But callers into the police station were informed that nothing can be done locally since a state statute allows residents to set off fireworks during certain hours throughout the year.
The statute states: “Fireworks may be discharged only between the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., local time, any day except on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and New Years Eve when the times are 9 a.m. to midnight. It is important to check with local officials, as local ordinances may restrict the use of fireworks.”
City attorney Jacob Ahler said the state’s language on fireworks trumps any local ordinance that is put in place.
“Even when the burn ban was in effect,” Anderson added, “we couldn’t limit people from setting off fireworks.”
Anderson said his officers did make sure those setting off fireworks were doing so only within the hours they were allowed.
With Mural Week fast approaching, the council approved a request from Mayor Steve Wood for protective coating on the city’s two murals when they are finished on or around July 22. The city is allowing artists to paint murals on the town hall’s back walls.
Rensselaer Fire Chief Kenny Haun said his department is closing in on 300 fire calls for the year. He said his department has made 62 more runs this year than at the same time last year.