RENSSELAER — The contractor that will work on the bricks street project in downtown Rensselaer may not be known for another six to eight weeks.
The Rensselaer City Council approved a request from project coordinator Jerry Lockridge to rebid the project after the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission and the state’s Economic Development Administration — which controls funding on the project — felt an addendum was needed in the bid process. An addendum is used to offer a clarification, a correction or supplement language in a contract.
City officials opened two bids on the project during a special meeting in mid-June and Lockridge said the city was happy with both.
“They came in under the engineers’ estimates, so we liked the bids,” he said.
City officials, which were hoping to begin the project in mid-July, may not get new bids until August. That could mean the project may not begin until the fall or even as late as the first of the year.
Lockridge said once the project gets underway, the city hopes the contractor will have “substantial completion” of the project after 180 days.
The project will require removing all of the bricks on Van Rensselaer and Harrison streets, grading the material underneath so that it lays flat and free of any bumps and the installation of new water and sewage lines.
Contractors will try to save as many of the original bricks as possible for use with the new roadway.
It was also announced at Monday’s council meeting that the city will extend its N. College Ave. closure for an additional two weeks due to delays. The closure is expected to last through Monday, July 17.
N. College Ave. is closed from W. Washington St. (US 231) to north of the College Street Bridge at the Iroquois River near Mt. Hood Pizza. Local traffic will still have access via W. Milroy Ave. during the closure.