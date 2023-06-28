City news

RENSSELAER — The contractor that will work on the bricks street project in downtown Rensselaer may not be known for another six to eight weeks.

The Rensselaer City Council approved a request from project coordinator Jerry Lockridge to rebid the project after the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Planning Commission and the state’s Economic Development Administration — which controls funding on the project — felt an addendum was needed in the bid process. An addendum is used to offer a clarification, a correction or supplement language in a contract.

