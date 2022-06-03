RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood emceed the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremonies at Weston Cemetery on Monday, May 30.
Serving as guest speaker was Navy veteran Jeff Phillips, who recited the words to “Taps” to a crowd of around 100. He revealed what the words mean to him and servicemen everywhere.
When it is played at a military base, “Everything just stops,” he said. Servicemen are required to salute as they stand rooted in their spot.
Intended to indicate lights out or to begin quiet hours on a military base, “Taps” is played at a military funeral or memorial ceremonies to honor the sacrifice of the men and women of the military.
Members of the Rensselaer American Legion Post 29, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Legion’s Auxiliary and the VFW Post 1279 were on hand, with the Post firing a 21-gun salute to cap the ceremony.