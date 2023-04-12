Buddy honored

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Rensselaer gas department superintendent Carol Lockridge recognized city employee Buddy McElroy (right) for his 30 years of service to the city at Monday’s council meeting.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — With warmer weather blanketing the city, Rensselaer officials are making preparations for the spring and summer months.

The city’s community garage/yard sale weekend is set for April 28-29 — with April 29 the official day for sales — and applications are being accepted for those looking to be included on a map. Application forms can be picked up at the town hall, the fire department or the gas department.