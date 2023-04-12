RENSSELAER — With warmer weather blanketing the city, Rensselaer officials are making preparations for the spring and summer months.
The city’s community garage/yard sale weekend is set for April 28-29 — with April 29 the official day for sales — and applications are being accepted for those looking to be included on a map. Application forms can be picked up at the town hall, the fire department or the gas department.
Once sales are done, any leftover items can be thrown to the curb for Clean-Up week, which is set for May 1 through May 5 on the day of your normal trash route. All sorts of items will be picked up for free, but there are fees for some items, including tires. You can see what items will include a charge by visiting the city’s website.
Rensselaer Police Chief Matt Anderson said his officers are currently tagging vehicles deemed abandoned according to state statute at residents’ homes. He said the department will work with individuals to get their vehicles removed before they are towed.
“We don’t tow many, but we will tow throughout the year,” Anderson said.
On Saturday, April 22, the Rensselaer Street Department will accept electronics as part of a recycling event. The street department is located at 820 E. Walnut Street and items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Items will also be accepted at the Jasper County Highway Department’s DeMotte Annex at 11850 North 600 West in DeMotte behind the Fase Community Center. This is a drive-through event, which will be held rain or shine.
Rein Bontrager, who holds a Cylinders and Snacks gathering for car enthusiasts in downtown Rensselaer, asked the council if a portion of Front Street near eMbers could be closed on Thursdays for a continuation of the event.
The council agreed to close the street from 5-7:30 p.m. to allow people to mingle while observing vintage and modern vehicles.
Bontrager said the event is in its third year and draws drivers from Knox, Newton County and Northwest Indiana. Besides gathering to view the vehicles on display, visitors also grab a bite to eat at eMbers or Fenwick Farms, Bontrager added.
The first Thursday will be held May 25 and will continue over subsequent Thursdays through Sept. 28.