RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer is making preparations for Clean Up Week, which will begin May 3 and run through May 7.
According to city officials, your normal trash pick-up day is also the day items will be picked up as part of Clean Up Week.
Items such as old furniture, TVs, electronics, mattresses, etc. will be picked up with normal trash. However, the following items will not be picked up at as part of Clean Up Week:
• General contractor materials
• Propane tanks or any type of fuel tanks
• Oil of any type
• Red or pink garbage bags
City workers will also pick up appliances and tires at a fee. All appliances, including AC units, are $10 per appliance and tires will be billed as follows:
• Car tires: $5
• Large tires: $10
• Tractor tires: $25
If you have any questions on the procedures or a question on the items that are not allowed to be placed for trash clean up contact the street department at (219) 866-7833.
Prior to Clean Up Week, the city will hold a town-wide garage sale May 1. People can pick up a map of the sale at various locations.
The Farmers Market will also open the season May 1, providing produce, meats, flowers and crafts south of the Jasper County Courthouse.
On the final day of Clean Up Week (May 7), the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department will have a drive-thru fish fry from 4-8 p.m. at the fire station.
The fire station will also be the site of the department’s 125th anniversary celebration May 8 beginning at 11 a.m.
Russ Martin will serve as Master of Ceremonies, with Corey Nolan playing bagpipes. At 11:30 a.m., chaplain Ed Gerdowsky will provide a prayer with Mayor Steve Wood to address the crowd at 11:30 a.m.
State Rep. Doug Gutwein will also be on hand, as well as fire marshal Joel Thatcher. Past chief Lemoyne “Buzz” Koehler will say a few words at around noon, with current fire chief Kenny Haun Jr. to welcome the crowd shortly thereafter.
Self-guided tours of the fire station and the surrounding area will be 1-4 p.m., with lunch served at 1 p.m.
The public is encouraged to attend.