RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Fire Department’s old aerial truck has drawn attention from a local department.
The Brook Fire Department recently inquired about the truck, which the RVFD plans to replace with a new model later this year. However, by law, the truck needs to be advertised and opened for bids before any sale can be conducted.
Council members also expressed concern that depending on when the truck is sold, the department could be without an aerial truck for several weeks. When the truck is advertised for sale, there will be a stipulation that it might not be delivered until 90 days after the purchase agreement.
A motion to advertise for bids was approved by a 4-1 vote by the council, with city attorney Jacob Ahler asked to prepare the necessary documents.
The current truck has experienced several breakdowns over the past couple of years and the fire department pushed for the purchase of a new truck this past fall. However, the old truck has been repaired and can be used if it is needed.
A new 100-foot Pierce ascendant aerial tower truck at a cost of $1.476 million was purchased in December from MacQueen Emergency Services in Whitestown, Indiana. It could take as much as 12 months to be delivered.
The council also approved the purchase of a new water department truck at a cost of $37,019. It will replace the current 2001 model that is no longer in use.
How the new trash fee impacts senior citizens was also brought up at the Jan. 11 council meeting, which was held on the Zoom platform. City Hall continues to be closed to the public due to the COVID pandemic.
Councilman George Cover suggested there should be a senior citizen rate for trash pickup. Mayor Steve Wood added he has heard from seniors who will be traveling to warm climates that they should not have to pay the trash pickup fee also.
A monthly fee of $17.85 was added to a resident’s utility bill in January no matter the size of the household.
These issues could be addressed when the city gets new trash trucks and containers are ordered. The council said in a previous meeting that smaller households may opt for a smaller container to reduce the monthly fee.
City officials plan to purchase trucks with trash buckets and containers by 2022. Trash bins, big and small, will be distributed to residents when they are purchased by the city.
Currently, residents are being asked to place two trash containers or two trash bags on the edge of the street for pickup. The containers and bags should not weigh more than 40 pounds each.