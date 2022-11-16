RENSSELAER — Saint Joseph’s College officials have approached the Rensselaer City Council with an annexation request.
Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood said SJC expressed interest in folding its campus into the city’s boundaries earlier this month.
The city already provides several city services to Saint Joe — including water and electric — as it continues its rebirth after closing its doors in 2017 due to financial concerns, but annexing the campus would mean even more services. The city would also be able to regulate the annexed ground as well as serve as the taxing authority.
To make it official, the college would need to petition the city to begin annexation procedures, Wood said.
“If we start the process and they present the petition to us, then that’s when we go forward,” Wood said. “I think it’s well-worth looking into, in my opinion.”
After a brief discussion, the council agreed to look into the possibility of annexing the campus once a petition is provided.
“It starts with the petition that has to be approved by the council,” city attorney Jacob Ahler said to the council. “It’s a process. I guess we would need some direction if that’s the direction you guys want to go in.”
Wood added that annexation procedures features several steps that will need to be followed, such as public hearings, developing a fiscal analysis on the cost and more.
SJC would be responsible for its infrastructure, Wood said.
Saint Joe has been sitting south of the city since 1889. It is located inside the city’s buffer zone and has partnered with the city to receive services such as water, gas and electric. The city even plows Schuster Road to the south of campus, though it is not obligated to do so.
Schuster Road leads to Lake Banet, which sits west of campus. The “lake,” which sits in an old stone quarry, could be annexed as well.
SJC is currently providing a handful of certificate and associate degree programs in emergency telecommunication, executive education, health science, general business, technology and a veterinary assistant program.
These programs are being offered in partnership with other area colleges, including the University of St. Thomas, which works with SJC to provide five online associate degrees.
The council also approved Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Haun’s request to increase a firefighter’s hourly rate by $5 per hour. That same rate will apply to the department’s three drone operators, who will also receive a yearly stipend of $100 per individual.
The change in pay was placed in the city’s 2022-23 salaries and wages ordinance, which was passed by the council Monday night.
The council also agreed to provide financial support of $35,000 to the RenArtWlk. The money will be used to help pay for artists who wish to contribute artwork such as murals to the art walk in the coming year. Wood said the walk has been a roadside attraction for visitors from outside the community as well as outside the state.
Three bids for city supplies such as fuel and tires were also opened Monday. A three-person committee was formed to review the bids and make a recommendation to the council in a future meeting.
There was also a discussion of the fire department looking into territorial protection and what steps it would involve. More discussion is expected to occur in future meetings.