RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer has found a buyer for the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department’s aerial truck.
The city council awarded Brook/Iroquois Township Fire Department’s bid of $175,000 to purchase the truck, which is a 2003 model. It was to be replaced this fall by a new ladder truck.
RVFD fire chief Kenny Haun last week checked the status of the new truck, which is being outfitted in Wisconsin. He said he does not have an exact date when it will be delivered, but expects it to arrive in October or November of this year.
The city asked that a 5% security bond be placed by bidders and Brook’s department obliged, sending a cashier’s check in the amount of $8,750 as its first payment.
Brook will have 90 days to complete purchase of the truck. If payments are completed at the end of 90 days, Brook can take possession by the end of May, Haun said.
Once the aerial truck is out the door, Haun said his department has mutual agreements to use aerial trucks from other communities, if needed, including Monticello, Remington and Brook, which will now have a truck.
The old truck has experienced several breakdowns over the years and requires gobs of oil to function. When asked how it was performing since returning from a recent fix, Haun said, “It was actually used yesterday (Sunday) in Medaryville. Everything looks fabulous with it.”
The city also received two bids for city street maintenance for 2021. Both bids will be taken under advisement by street department officials who will make a recommendation to the council at the next meeting.
Walsh & Kelly, in Northwest Indiana, submitted a bid of $815,525.74, while Town & Country Paving in DeMotte bid at $868,484.30.
The council met via the Zoom platform on Monday, Feb. 22, but will begin holding in-person meetings at 6 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers on March 1.